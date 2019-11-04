close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
November 4, 2019

Scheme to overcome housing problems

Islamabad

November 4, 2019

Islamabad :The government’s initiative to provide 5 million low cost houses to homeless people would overcome immense scale of housing problems of labourers and other low middle class, an official of Ministry of Human Rights(MoHR) said here on Sunday.

Talking to this agency, she said that the scheme would meet acute urban housing shortage, tens of thousands of people who lived on rented houses or in open areas were required 25 percent per unit for lower-middle income groups, 10 per cent for higher and upper middle income groups and 62 per cent is for lower income groups.

She said around 1.5 million people have registered with the authority in different cities of the country to get their own houses under the scheme, she added. The scheme would facilitate the population of homeless people and would further extend to the people of Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and other cities also, she added.

