Winters incomplete without roasted peanuts

Islamabad :Change of weather all across the country including federal capital has increased demand of roasted peanuts as cold winter nights probably are incomplete without munching peanuts.

With the advent of chilly season, many vendors on pushcarts are seen selling the seasonal delight at every corner of the cities.

According to citizens, peanuts remained their favourite dry fruit in winter while watching TV, gossiping with family members, relatives and friends etc. due to its savvy taste and affordable prices.

Sana Mohsin, a citizen said, peanuts have strong association with the chilly evenings in the season.

Physicians said peanuts are not only tasty but also nutritious and provide necessary energy to the body and its price is less than other dry fruits so people mostly prefer to enjoy it during the whole season.

Zia Khan a retailer while talking to private news channel said, they earn more money in winter season from peanut as they sell three to four thousand bags in the whole month.

“Vendors serving hot peanuts roasted in sand are the charm of the winter in the city,” said Aiman Minal a student.

A roadside vendor of dry fruits said it is favourite in winter season to get relief from cold adding that it is not expensive so everyone can afford it.