Schools reopen today

Islamabad: All private sch­ools and colleges of Islamabad will resume classes today (Monday) after two days closure.

These educational institutions had closed campuses on Thursday and Friday fearing a law and order situation due to the arrival of the JUI-F's Azadi March and partial road blockades by the district administration.

However, all government schools and colleges remained open with fewer students showing up.

Though private schools have announced their reopening on Monday, parents are worried about the safety of their children and say they will decide about whether they would send kids to schools only after learning about the JUI-F's announcement about the next phase of the anti-government protest and the administration's response. They said they couldn't endanger their children's lives, so they would decide about the matter after analysing all aspects of the tense situation.