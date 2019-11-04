Citizens’ genuine issues to be addressed

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) management is taking several steps for improvement in procedures and provision of better services to general public.

Public complaint redressal mechanism is being strengthened so that the genuine issues of the citizens could be addressed in an effective and prompt manner.

CDA management has directed heads of all formations to designate exclusive time to address pending issues of general public related to their respective formation. Authority is ensuring transparency in the procedures and mechanism for prompt redressal of grievance of general public is being improved so that people should not run from pillar to post for their complaints. All Wings particularly, estate management, BCS, law directorate and other formations have been directed to observe the time frame given to applicants and ensure disposal of cases in accordance with the already approved and applied Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).