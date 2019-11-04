close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
A
November 4, 2019

Five injured in building collapse

Islamabad

A
APP
November 4, 2019

Islamabad: At least five persons were critically wounded when a three storied building collapsed near National Market of Rawal­pindi on Sunday.

As per details, rescue teams said five injured persons have been rescued from the debris. Rescue teams reached the spot upon getting the report of the collapse of a building and started the rescue operation, officials said. They added the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

