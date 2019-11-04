Scholarships announced

Islamabad:Punjab Government has launched the special quota scholarship 2019 for brilliant students of intermediate and graduate.

Those who have cleared matriculation, intermediate and graduation in 2019 are eligible to apply for Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) Special Quota Scholarship. The special category is included orphan students (those students whose father has been died), Child of government employees (grade 1 to grade 4), Students from minorities group/non-Muslim, special students and children of the parents who had died in terrorist attacks. An applying student must be the resident/domicile of Punjab Province, passed matric/intermediate from Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) or Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) in 2019 with 60% in year 2019, Federal Government School/College must be in the jurisdiction of Punjab Province, parent’s annual income should be of Rs23,000 or less. The children of grade 1-4 employees are exempted from the above mentioned income slab if they have only one source of income, student must be a regular student of intermediate or graduation in a registered institute. The children of terrorist attacks victims children are exempted. Documents to be attached with scholarship form included Orphan Students Attach father’s death certificate issued by relevant union council, Grade 1-4 employees children attach the last month pay slip with application or the certificate issued by the institute. Form can be downloaded from www.peef.org.pk or can be taken from the regional Deputy Director (Colleges) or from the offices of Punjab Educational Endowment Fund, or official websites of respective BISE and FBISE.