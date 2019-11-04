170 Sikh Yatrees arrive

The first batch of more than 170 Sikh Yatrees reached Allama Iqbal International Airport by PIA flight PK758 from London here on Sunday. The passengers were welcomed and presented bouquets by Station Manager PIA Ali Asghar Zaidi, Manager Public Relations Athar Awan and other PIA officials. PIA made special arrangements for their assistance at the arrival lounge to facilitate them. The group appreciated the PIA’s arrangements during their journey from London to Lahore. More than 500 Sikh Yatrees from UK are traveling by PIA to Lahore.