Cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was reported here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on Tuesday. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Murree 13, Faisalabad 01, Chakwal, Jhelum, Joharabad, Lahore (City, A/P), MB Din, Narowal, Okara, Layyah Trace, Pattan 06, Dir, Kakul 01, Bagrot 08, Bunji 01, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chilas Trace, Rawalakot 06 and Muzaffarabad 02 mm. Lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped down to 0°C while in Lahore it was 17.6°C and maximum was 27.8°C.