close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

Cloudy forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was reported here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country on Tuesday. They predicted mainly dry weather in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Murree 13, Faisalabad 01, Chakwal, Jhelum, Joharabad, Lahore (City, A/P), MB Din, Narowal, Okara, Layyah Trace, Pattan 06, Dir, Kakul 01, Bagrot 08, Bunji 01, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chilas Trace, Rawalakot 06 and Muzaffarabad 02 mm. Lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped down to 0°C while in Lahore it was 17.6°C and maximum was 27.8°C.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore