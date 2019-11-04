City air quality index much better: PM adviser

LAHORE:Adviser to Prime Minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam has inspected air quality monitoring station at Meteorology Department here on Sunday.

Secretary Environment Protection Salman Ijaz, Director General Environment Protection Tanveer Ahmed Warraich, chief meteorologist and other officers concerned were present. Talking to the media, Amin Aslam said smog is considered one of the grave environmental problems across the world.

The air quality index of Lahore is much better than the air quality of New Delhi. The news regarding high air quality index of Lahore at the international level is baseless rumours and beyond reality, he said, adding the government will increase monitoring capacity of air quality index in order to ascertain facts and figures regarding climate change. The government is planning to introduce electric cars which will help reduce environmental pollution in the country, Amin Aslam said and assured that strict action will be taken against those elements causing environmental pollution without any discrimination. He said the government is taking all possible measures to protect people from the hazards of smog. Punjab government has also started smog awareness campaign across the province and in this regard face masks and pamphlets have also been distributed among the motorcyclists, pedestrians and common people for their protection. Government will leave no stone unturned to deal with the issue of smog and protect the lives of people, he said.

Dolphin Squad: Dolphin Squad and PRU showed immediate response to the all the 390 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week.

Both wings of police also helped as many as 105 people on different roads, checked more than 65,000 motorbikes, 122 other vehicles and more than 142,000 persons.