Tableeghi Ijtema concludes

The first phase of Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema concluded here on Sunday with special prayers for the country and Muslim Ummah besides Kashmir and Palestine issues.

The concluding prayer (Dua) was offered by Maulana Ibrahim and after it participants returned homes. The three-day Ijtema started on October 31 after Asr prayer and thousands of people from Lahore, Peshawar, Multan and Quetta divisions participated in the congregation. Noted religious scholars from different countries addressed the gathering.

Special arrangements, including security, had been made by the administration. It is pertinent to mention here that the second phase of Ijtema will start on November 7 which will conclude on November 10.

Our correspondent adds: Traffic police closed all roads leading to Raiwind for traffic through diversions to facilitate the participants of the Ijtema on Sunday. Around 800 traffic officers and wardens regulated the traffic after the concluding dua was offered. Traffic moving towards Raiwind via Motorway and Lahore Ring Road was diverted to alternate routes.