12 victims of Tezgam inferno laid to rest

SUKKUR: The 12 unfortunate passengers from Jhoal and Umerkot, who were killed in the Tezgam inferno, were laid to rest after their funerals were held at their respective villages, while two passengers were still missing in the incident. Abdul Qadir Arain, a victims’ relative, told reporters that his brother Qari Shabbir Arain, his wife Farzana, two years old daughter Sabira, sister-in-law Sumaira, 13 years old Iqra and three years old Maimona were killed in the Tezgam inferno. He said they were travelling to Mianwali from the village Colonel Sher Jhang for attending the funeral of their relatives. Six people were reportedly killed in Tezgam fire hailing from district Umerkot and two others were still missing.

Four bodies identified as of Afaq Ahmed, Khushi Muhammad, Bilal Aslam, residents of Kunri town, and Abdul Jabbar Arisar, resident of village Haji Abdul Hakeem Arisar, were brought from Rahim Yar Khan to their respective villages, were laid to rest after the funeral prayers.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people attended the funerals, including provincial minister Nawab Taimur Talpur, MPA and leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, district chairman, police officials, members of district administration and others at Kunri. Two people identified as of Muhammad Yaqoob and Faqir Muhammad of Kunri town are still missing.