Mon Nov 04, 2019
Two women die in separate incidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

MANSEHRA: A newlywed woman committed suicide and a young girl was killed by a stray bullet in separate incidents here on Sunday.

In the Jabi Khabal area of the Oghi tehsil, a woman living with parents after developing differences with her husband earlier this year allegedly committed suicide, the deceased's mother Rooh Afza told the police.

"She was getting ready to go to her husband's home after settling differences with him but in the meantime, I heard gunshots and went into her room and found her lying in a pool of blood," recalled Rooh Afza. Meanwhile, Fizza Taufique died instantly when a stray bullet hit her in the Khaki area.

