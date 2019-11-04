Two women among three shot dead

PESHAWAR: Three members of a family, including two women, were shot dead inside their house in Badber on Sunday, officials said. An official said that armed men broke into the house of one Rahmeen Khan of Hangu presently living in Badber and opened fire.

Two women Ruqayya (22), Yasmin (19) and one Mohammad Saud were killed in the firing. Police lodged a case on the complaint of the head of the family, Rahmeen Khan against their rivals Mian Deen, Waqif Khan and others from Hangu. Police said both the parties had a property dispute.