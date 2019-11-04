Career counselling: Questions and answers

Q1) Dear Abidi sir, I want to do a specialisation in Career Counselling & Guidance. Right now I am studying Bachelors (Hons) and with majors in Education. I would appreciate if you could guide me from where I can study this specialisation. Also please advise me, would it be a better choice? (Urwa- Islamabad)

Ans: Further to your query, I would suggest you to check programme related to your choice in NUST as you live in Islamabad. However, you can also do this from University of Management and Technology (UMT) in Lahore. In my opinion you should consider a dissertation in counselling while you are studying your degree in education.

Q2). Respected sir, I will appreciate if you could advise about what I should do for a better career as right now I am a student of MA Project Management from a prominent university in Karachi. (Haadi Qureshi - Karachi).

Ans: You should complete your current masters and thereafter you should try and get at least 2 or 3 years’ experience and this experience should be in a relevant department/ industry. After completion of your degree and gaining some experience you should try your luck and apply either for further studies in foreign institutions if you can afford or for job.

Q3). Sir, I am a student of Bachelors of Technology and it’s an honors degree (BTECH Hons) from Lahore. Can you please suggest what should I do after this programme? (Ghulam Ali Chattha, Lahore).

Ans: Once you successfully pass the BTECH; you can do masters in Telecom which is a better choice. This degree will boost up your job prospects in the years to come not only in Pakistan but also abroad.

Q4). Dear Abidi Sahib, I am studying Mass Communication. Your help would be highly appreciated if you could give me your expert opinion in language/ selection.

Please let me know should I study Journalism in Urdu or English? Kindly advise if it’s a right choice? (Kaazim Ali – Khanewal)

Ans: For Journalism I would suggest an English medium as this will you strong grip over written and spoken English along with comprehensive command in reading and wiring. This will surely help you to create a good profile in the Pakistani media and international media as well.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).