‘Relations between China and Pakistan are not based on dollars and cents’

Karachi: Relations between China and Pakistan are not based on dollars and cents but it is very historical and strategic as China has always stood by side with Pakistan in toughest times. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has also won a national consensus of Pakistani nation.

This he said while addressing a dialogue on “CPEC as a catalyst for geo-political change” organised by the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) on Sunday evening here at a local hotel. He was accompanied by parliamentary and media delegation. Other members of this delegations included former MNA Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharral, Senator Kesho Bai (Krishna Kohli), Senator Lt. Gen. Retd. Abdul Qayyum, Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak, Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro and Senator Rukhsana Zuberi.

Chairman KCFR Ikram Sehgal, Senior Vice Chairman Mustafa Jamal, Secretary General Commodore (retd) Sadeed A. Malik also spoke.Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed further said that no country was willing to invest in Pakistan except China when CPEC project was initiated. CPEC is a success story. We are proud to have brotherly relations with one of world powers China, he said.

China has always helped Pakistan at its toughest times as they helped us in United Nations on Kashmir and FATF. CPEC is a great example of Chinese trust in Pakistan and we will greatly be benefited from each other, he mentioned.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said the Thar coal project is also a successful part of CPEC. CPEC is a great project of belt and road initiative. Peaceful development of China is encouraging for countries like Pakistan and this has also reduced influence of US in this region, he added.

Saudia, the UAE and Qatar are now also interested to invest in CPEC. This project is very much on its track. We have greatly overcome terrorism and power crisis here in the country, he concluded.

Senator Lt. Gen. (retd) Abdul Qayyum said that Pakistan will reap more benefits from CPEC and all negative theories must be ended now. However, we will have to take care of governance and development of Gwadar. We will have to take ML One on its track again, he added.

Senator Rukhsana Zuberi said that CPEC is helping empower Pakistani women.Senator Nauman Khattak appreciated Chinese support for Pakistan and said that CPEC will greatly help our economy to grow at fast pace.

Chairman KCFR Ikram Sehgal said that Pakistan will be developed soon with this CPEC project and everyone should play a positive role for its success.The dialogue was followed by a question and answer session.