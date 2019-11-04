Hepatitis-free Punjab drive launched

LAHORE: Fourteen non-government organisations (NGOs) led by Punjab governor’s wife begum Perveen Sarwar announced starting a campaign "Hepatitis-Free Punjab” throughout the province. Free medical camps would be set up in Punjab for screening of hepatitis and provision of free medicines to hepatitis patients. A meeting led by begum Perveen Sarwar was held in which the representatives of the NGOs and medical professionals participated.

Dr Amjad Saqib, Dr Musarrat Qayyum, Dr Adnan from Sundus Foundation, Dr Tajammul from Allama Iqbal Medical College, Dr Iftikhar from Jinnah Hospital, Dr Ayesha Zahid and others attended the meeting. During the meeting, it was decided that all the NGOs would work together to make the Hepatitis-Free Punjab campaign successful. The hepatitis affected patients would be provided with all healthcare facilities in various hospitals in collaboration with the NGOs.