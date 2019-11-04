IUB, KFUEIT to jointly explore archaeological sites of Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR: The Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Rahimyar Khan will collaborate to explore archaeological sites of Cholistan desert.

This was announced during a seminar organised by the Department of History, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, on second multidisciplinary research workshop in collaboration with Lahore University of Management Sciences Lahore and Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad.

Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob presided over the seminar while Dr Lylud Din, Dr Matt Birinkshaw, Dr Fakhar Bilal and Dr Mazhar Mazhar Hussain delivered extensive lectures.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur and the Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology signed a MoU for establishing a museum and promoting archaeological sites in the Cholistan.

Dr Samia Khalid, Chairperson of History Department, thanked the Vice Chancellor and guest speakers for participation in the seminar. The participants hoped that the agreement between the two universities would help explore ancient civilisations of the Cholistan, including Hakra Valley.