MPAs’ problems to be resolved on priority: Punjab CM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday said problems of assembly members relating to their constituencies would be solved on priority.
According to a handout issued here, the CM said he would not allow anyone to create hurdles in works, adding problems of the assembly members would be resolved to facilitate the masses of their constituencies. Usman Buzdar said: "I will personally monitor progress being taken on every valid work of assembly members".
LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday said problems of assembly members relating to their constituencies would be solved on priority.
According to a handout issued here, the CM said he would not allow anyone to create hurdles in works, adding problems of the assembly members would be resolved to facilitate the masses of their constituencies. Usman Buzdar said: "I will personally monitor progress being taken on every valid work of assembly members".