Depalpur Bar’s former president strangled

OKARA: A senior lawyer was strangled at his home here on Sunday. Reportedly, Mian Amjad Wattoo advocate, former president of Depalpur Tehsil Bar Association and a cousin of PML-N MNA Mian Moeen Khan Wattoo, was present at his home when five accused entered the house and attacked him with bricks. Later, they strangled him. The accused also took away 25-tola gold jewellery and his car. They locked the house from outside and escaped. Police after registering a case have arrested one of the accused, Saadi, a servant of the deceased from Amli Moti village, and recovered the car of the advocate. The police claimed that other killers would be arrested soon.