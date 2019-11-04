close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

Canadian Sikh Yatrees arrive at Gurdwara Janamasthan

National

NANKANA SAHIB: As many as eight Canadian Sikh Yatrees visited Gurdwara Janamasthan here on Sunday after travelling 16,000 kilometers distance through a bus named ‘Peace Bus’ to participate in the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The Sikh Yatrees, led by Sardar Gorcharn Singh, were welcomed by DC Raja Mansoor Ahmad, DPO Ismailur Rehman Kharrak, Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal and Gurdwara Manager Attiq Gilani. The Sikh Yatrees chanted slogans ‘Muslim-Sikh friendship Zindabad and Pakistan Zindabad’. Talking to journalists, Sardar Gorcharn Singh said that they had arrived at the Gurdwara Janamasthan after passing through 21 countries.

He said that they had brought a message of peace. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had won the hearts of the Sikh community by opening Kartarpur Corridor.

