‘Modi taking steps against Indian constitution on Kashmir issue’

MULTAN: Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam said on Sunday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going against his country’s constitution on Kashmir issue as stripping of its special status on August 5 was unwise and unjust decision.

Talking to media, he said that the Indian PM was facing internal differences on special status issue. He said that 100,000 Kashmiris had laid down their lives for the cause of independence, adding that Indian forces had so far lifted upto 1.3 million youth from the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) whose whereabouts were unknown. Kashmir was the future of Pakistan and the hearts of the Pakistanis and the Kashmiris throb together, he added.

Syed Fakhar Imam said that Kashmir was Pakistan’s jugular vein, adding that the PTI leadership raised the issue at every forum of the world. The Parliament of France also discussed the Kashmir issue, he said, adding that the US congressmen posed hard question to US Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells on the issue. “It was a disputed territory for the last 72 years”, he added. The government and opposition were on the same page on the Kashmir issue, he said and added that the Parliament had adopted a resolution unanimously on the Kashmir issue. Prime Minister Imran delivered 50 minutes speech in the United Nations and advocated the Kashmir issue in a way which was extolled worldwide, he said.