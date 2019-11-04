Irrigation dept teams cleaning Rawal Dam

ISLAMABAD: Rawal Dam the only source of water supply to garrison city of Rawalpindi has been polluted with household waste being dumped from residential areas of Murree, Banni Gala and adjoining areas.

Proper waste collection teams of the Punjab Irrigation Department`s Small Dams Organisation (SDO) was working round the clock to clear surface blockage caused due to waste pollution in the water reservoir.

An official of SDO told this agency that there was domestic waste pollution due to mushroom growth of housing across the dam that lacked proper waste managed system. He said, There is high level involvement of stakeholders and authorities concerned to hold waste management in the areas polluting dam.