Kartarpur Corridor project completed, Pak flag hoisted

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan posted glittering images of the Kartarpur Corridor on his Twitter account and congratulated his government for readying Kartarpur, in record time, for Guru Nanak Jee's 550th birthday celebrations.



He tweeted earlier in the day that Kartarpur is fully prepared to welcome the Sikh pilgrims. The prime minister chaired a meeting to review the preparations in connection with the inauguration of the much-discussed corridor. The corridor has been completed a week ahead of Baba Guru Nanak Jee’s birthday. Pakistani flag has been hoisted on the gurdwara in Khanewal.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah, Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, secretaries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Defence, Religious Affairs, special secretary Finance and other senior officials.

The meeting took stock of the arrangements made for facilitation of the visiting Sikh pilgrims, who will be in Pakistan from India and from all across the world this month.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the state of preparedness and facilities to be provided to themembers of Sikh community at the corridor. The prime minister will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor on November 09.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed to The News that handshake or a meeting between prime ministers of Pakistan and India has been ruled out on the occasion. It is likely that senior officials will have an informal meeting with former Indian prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh at Karatarpur Sahib, who will be visiting on the inaugural day as an ordinary pilgrim.