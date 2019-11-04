close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
Aisam, Matwe top seeds in Slovak Open

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Matwe Middelkoop from the Netherlands are top seeds in Slovak Open. This ATP Challenger 110 is to be played on hard surface at Bratislava, Slovakia, from Monday (today). The top seed pair of Aisam and Matwe is to face the unseeded duo of Jamie Cerretani from the US and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn from Austria in the first round.

