Mon Nov 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

Pak shooters make slight improvement in ISSF rankings

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 4, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters slightly improved their rankings in November. According to the rankings released by International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF), Zeeshan ul Farid moved to 177 from 185 in 10-metre Air Rifle event. In women's category, Minhal Sohail moved to 206 from 216.

In 25-metre Rapid Fire Pistol event, Khalil Akhtar and Ghulam Mustafa Bashir retained their 14th and 17th positions, respectively.

In Trap, Farrukh Nadeem lost two positions to settle at 78th spot. In Skeet, Usman Chand lost one position to take the 94th position and Ahmad Usman moved to 140 from 136.

