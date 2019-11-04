Rookie Higgs leads in Bermuda after birdie finish

WASHINGTON: PGA Tour rookie Harry Higgs picked up two birdies in his final three holes to open up a two-shot lead after the third round of the Bermuda Championship on Saturday.

The 27-year-old overnight co-leader from New Jersey’s grandstand finish gave him a six-under-par 65 for a 54-hole 17-under-par aggregate at Port Royal Golf Club course in Southampton, Bermuda.

That left him two clear of Brendon Todd, who shot a four-under-par 67 to finish the day on 15 under, one ahead of Bo Hoag and Brian Gay, tied for third on 14 under. Hoag surged up the leaderboard with a flawless seven-under-par 64, the lowest scoring round of the day.

It was a welcome return to low-scoring for Hoag, who had also carded a 64 in the first round before a frustrating 71 on Friday. Hoag had looked poised to stake a claim for the lead after making a blistering start which saw him five under through seven holes.

But although he bagged two more just after the turn on 10 and 12, he was unable to add to the tally down the stretch. Meanwhile Scottie Scheffler, who had finished the second round tied for the lead with Higgs and Todd, fell away from the leading pack after a two-under-par 69. Scheffler is in fifth on 13 under, four off the pace.