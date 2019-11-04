close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
November 4, 2019

Rookie Higgs leads in Bermuda after birdie finish

Sports

AFP
November 4, 2019

WASHINGTON: PGA Tour rookie Harry Higgs picked up two birdies in his final three holes to open up a two-shot lead after the third round of the Bermuda Championship on Saturday.

The 27-year-old overnight co-leader from New Jersey’s grandstand finish gave him a six-under-par 65 for a 54-hole 17-under-par aggregate at Port Royal Golf Club course in Southampton, Bermuda.

That left him two clear of Brendon Todd, who shot a four-under-par 67 to finish the day on 15 under, one ahead of Bo Hoag and Brian Gay, tied for third on 14 under. Hoag surged up the leaderboard with a flawless seven-under-par 64, the lowest scoring round of the day.

It was a welcome return to low-scoring for Hoag, who had also carded a 64 in the first round before a frustrating 71 on Friday. Hoag had looked poised to stake a claim for the lead after making a blistering start which saw him five under through seven holes.

But although he bagged two more just after the turn on 10 and 12, he was unable to add to the tally down the stretch. Meanwhile Scottie Scheffler, who had finished the second round tied for the lead with Higgs and Todd, fell away from the leading pack after a two-under-par 69. Scheffler is in fifth on 13 under, four off the pace.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports