Mushfiqur leads Bangladesh to first T20 win over India

NEW DELHI: Mushfiqur Rahim hit an unbeaten half-century to power Bangladesh to their first-ever Twenty20 international victory over India on Sunday.

Mushfiqur made 60 to anchor Bangladesh’s chase of 149 as the tourists achieved their target with three balls to spare. They won by seven wickets to lead the three-match series 1-0.

Bowlers Shafiul Islam and Aminul Islam claimed two wickets each to play a key part in Bangladesh winning their first T20 against India in nine attempts. Bangladesh restricted the hosts to 148 for six after electing to bowl first.

The tourists were in trouble at 54 for two when Soumya Sarkar, who made 39, and Mushfiqur put on a crucial 60-run stand for the third wicket. Soumya was bowled by paceman Khaleel Ahmed.

Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad joined Mushfiqur at the crease and brought up the win with a six off debutant all-rounder Shivam Dube.He made an unbeaten 15.

Bangladesh won toss

India

*R Sharma lbw b Shafiul 9

S Dhawan run out 41

K L Rahul c Mahmudullah b Aminul 15

S Iyer c Naim b Aminul 22

†R Pant c Naim b Shafiul 27

S Dube c & b Afif 1

K Pandya not out 15

W Sundar not out 14

Extras (lb 3, w 1) 4

Total (6 wickets; 20 overs) 148

Did not bat: Y Chahal, D Chahar, K Ahmed

Fall: 1-10, 2-36, 3-70, 4-95, 5-102, 6-120

Bowling: Shafiul 4-0-36-2; Al-Amin 4-0-27-0; Mustafizur 2-0-15-0; Aminul 3-0-22-2; Soumya 2-0-16-0; Afif 3-0-11-1; Mosaddek 1-0-8-0; Mahmudullah 1-0-10-0 (w 1)

Bangladesh

Liton Das c Rahul b Chahar 7

Mohammad Naim c Dhawan b Chahal 26

Soumya Sarkar b Ahmed 39

†Mushfiqur Rahim not out 60

*Mahmudullah not out 15

Extras (lb 3, w 4) 7

Total (3 wickets; 19.3 overs) 154

Did not bat: Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain

Fall: 1-8, 2-54, 3-114

Bowling: Chahar 3-0-24-1 (w 1); Sundar 4-0-25-0; Ahmed 4-0-37-1 (w 1); Chahal 4-0-24-1; Pandya 4-0-32-0 (w 1); Dube 0.3-0-9-0 (w 1)

Result: Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh)

Umpires: C K Nandan and Nitin Menon (India). TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin (India). Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)