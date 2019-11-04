33 hurt as bus overturns in northern France

LILLE, France: Thirty-three people were injured on Sunday, four seriously, when a bus travelling between Paris and London overturned in northern France while turning off a busy motorway, police said.

The Flixbus vehicle toppled on its side around midday (1100 GMT) as it took an exit from the A1 motorway, France’s busiest route, a police statement said. There were 33 people on board, of whom 29 sustained light injuries and four were seriously wounded. Some of the injured were foreign nationals.