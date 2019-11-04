Pope urges Catholics to pray for Ethiopia

VATICAN CITY: Catholic Pope Francis said on Sunday he was hurt by recent violence against Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia and urged people to "pray for all the victims of violence there".

"I am pained by the violence that Christians of the Orthodox Tewahedo Church in Ethiopia have suffered," the pontiff declared on Saint Peter’s Square in Rome. The pope expressed solidarity with the Ethiopian church’s patriarch Abuna Matthias before urging those present and abroad to pray for all of the victims.

At least 78 people have died during three days of violence that erupted on October 23, according to the Ethiopian government. The violence has tarnished the reputation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was recently named winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, but who has also been accused of reacting slowly to the unrest. Orthodox Christians comprise roughly 40 percent of Ethiopia’s 110 million people.