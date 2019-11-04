Smog nightmare

Each year, the skyscape in Lahore around autumn time and into winter takes on a dull, ugly, grey shade. What people had once identified as ‘romantic fog’ is now known to be highly dangerous smog, a mixture of toxic particulate matter held in place when a layer of warm air is prevented from rising in winter temperatures and traps all the pollutants below it. The pollutants, mainly in the form of particulate matter, are released from brick kilns, the burning of fields to clear stubble, factory emissions and vehicular pollution. People are now more aware of the risk as more and more citizens suffer respiratory infections, difficulty breathing, and rates of asthma rise. The problem however is that except for the few who can afford air filters in their rooms, there is little to be done. Masks offer limited protection, but this is not enough and there is still too little awareness about using them.

The PTI government and Imran Khan had indeed promised to tackle air pollution, admitting that levels in Lahore were dangerously high. However, there is clearly a struggle to achieve this. Last week, the air quality in Lahore according to the app Air Visual was at its most hazardous level. With government pollution monitors not working, many people have turned to Air Visual to gain a daily report of their air situation. While Khan has told his cabinet the smog problem in Lahore, affecting its 11 million people, is extremely serious and needs to be addressed, the question is what is to be done on the ground. The Lahore High Court has already ordered the Punjab provincial government to implement recommendations of the Smog Commission set up by the court in 2017 which advised curbing emissions, closing brick kilns, using fuel efficient technology and fining polluting vehicles. Implementation has proved more difficult.

Pakistani officials have always blamed Diwali celebrations and firecrackers used in India for pollution in Lahore. Experts however point out that Pakistan is usually affected by westerly winds which come in from Iran and further afield and only very occasionally by wind from the east. A number of schools have sent out messages to parents to send children wearing masks. It is obvious drastic steps have to be taken. These have failed in terms of enforcement in the past. But we can no longer afford to play with the health of so many million people or with their welfare. The smog is an immensely grave issue still only recognized by a few. Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir has been criticised by climate change activists and concerned citizens after an appallingly apathetic performance regarding the issue of smog in Lahore. At this time, we need all stakeholders and all citizens to act jointly so that polluting emissions can be reduced and farmers prevented from burning fields. This would be a start towards acquiring a cleaner Lahore where it is possible to breathe in non-toxic air.