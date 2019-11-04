Agritourism

Agritourism, a partnership between the two largest industries of agriculture and tourism, is taking off worldwide. An agritourism business can provide a supplemental, off-season income, or it can grow into a year-round primary business to farmers. Entrepreneurship is at the very heart of the farm economy. However, as with any new business, it takes a lot of planning with careful assessment of your skills and resources. This is real life, not a movie, and people will not magically show up at your farm.If you build it they won't come unless you work really, really hard to market your agritourism business. The key to success is forming partnerships and marketing.

There are lots of signs for the growth of agritourism in Pakistan. People are looking for fresh produce. As terrorism is the biggest threat to tourism, tourists are also looking for entertainment close to home and ways to reconnect with their families. They are also looking for outdoor activities. Finally, urban families are so removed from farm life they are looking for the farm experience, one they probably remember from back in the roots of their family tree. There must be some teams or organizations, organized by the government to guide people. Those teams must guide them about the potential of agritourism.

Saad ur Rehman Malik

Islamabad