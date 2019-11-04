close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
November 4, 2019

Tezgam tragedy

Newspost

 
November 4, 2019

There have been a lot of letters on the tragic railway incident that resulted in so many fatal casualties. Various examples are being cited but the Tezgam tragedy is a totally different affair. The majority wants Shaikh Rasheed's resignation because being the railways minister he failed to ensure the safety of the train. That is not the solution of the problem unless the root cause is attended to. The root cause is violation of baggage rules. The question arises is that when the law of the land forbids such items to be carried by train or bus why is the rule violated?

What is needed is thorough checking of the baggage of travelers as is done at airports. Once any unauthorized material is recovered, it should be tried summarily otherwise we shall be chasing shadows in the dark.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Bradford

UK

