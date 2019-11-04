Employee insurance

A federal government employee who dies while in service, his/her family is entitled to get group insurance money in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance Act, 1969. But such an employee does not get even a single penny of group insurance money at the time of retirement. This is because the afore-said law does not provide for payment of group insurance money to a retiring federal employee despite the fact that s/he continues paying the group insurance premia/ contribution from his/her monthly salary during the entirety of service till the date of retirement. Contrary to this, the provincial governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had enacted laws namely Act No. 10 of 2009 and XXVIII of 2014 under which they have been paying group insurance money to their retiring employees since 2009 and 2014 respectively. A similar demand is being made by the employees of Punjab and Sindh provinces; it is likely to be accepted sooner or later.

The Federal Employees Benevolent & Group Insurance Funds management which is the custodian of the 1969 Act is however, reluctant to amend the said law so as to keep the federal government employees deprived of the benefit of group insurance money forever. This is grossly unjust. Therefore, we appeal to the prime minister to direct them to amend the law of 1969 so that federal government employees are able to draw group insurance money on retirement like the government employees of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

M Sharafat Ali Zia

Islamabad