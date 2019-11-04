Creative city

A few days ago, Director-General Audrey Azoulay of Unesco ranked 66 cities based on arts, food, history, music, design, and literature. Among them, Lahore has been designated a ‘Creative City' in Literature. This is a great achievement for the people of Pakistan. Lahore has a vast history of cultural variation.

Besides, this city still embraces its culture, folk art, ethnic traditions and this is the fundamental reason behind Lahore being given this prestigious title. All this is what makes a city alive.

Maeeda Sheikh

Rawalpindi