close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 4, 2019

Creative city

Newspost

 
November 4, 2019

A few days ago, Director-General Audrey Azoulay of Unesco ranked 66 cities based on arts, food, history, music, design, and literature. Among them, Lahore has been designated a ‘Creative City' in Literature. This is a great achievement for the people of Pakistan. Lahore has a vast history of cultural variation.

Besides, this city still embraces its culture, folk art, ethnic traditions and this is the fundamental reason behind Lahore being given this prestigious title. All this is what makes a city alive.

Maeeda Sheikh

Rawalpindi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost