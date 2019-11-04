close
Mon Nov 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
November 4, 2019

CITY PULSE: Daira

Karachi

 
November 4, 2019

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Amna Khan, Ehsan Usman, Gina Gul, Rabia Khan and Saliha Naz’s art exhibition titled ‘Daira’ until November 7. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

I Love You...

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting an art exhibition titled ‘I Love You & Other Works From The AAN Collection’ until January 5. The show features works by Bani Abidi, Khadim Ali, Aisha Khalid, Imran Qureshi and Anushka Rustomji. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

Disclaimer

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Farrukh Shahab’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Disclaimer’ until November 5. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

Re-Punctuated

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Waleed Zafar’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Re-Punctuated’ until November 15. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Mahiat

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Faryal Ahsan, Arslan Farooqi and Bahrera Basit’s art exhibition titled ‘Mahiat’ until November 12. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

Sada-e-Nau

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Sada-e-Nau: Young Directors Festival from November 16 to December 1 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre, featuring the following plays: Matti kay Gharonday (November 16 & 17), Jo Chalay tou Jaan say Guzar Gaye (November 21 & 22), Bali the Sacrifice (November 23 & 24), Keera (November 28 & 29) and No Question (November 30 & December 1). Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Becoming a Woman

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Qinza Najm’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Becoming a Woman’ until November 12. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi