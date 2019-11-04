Celebratory gunfire by ‘police constable’ kills boy

A teenaged boy was killed and another wounded on Sunday due to celebratory gunfire allegedly committed by a police constable during a wedding ceremony near the Hilal Pakistan School within the limits of the Quaidabad police station.

The body was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where it was identified to be that of 14-year-old Mudasir, son of Ghulam Abbas, who had received a bullet injury in his face. The other boy wounded in the incident was identified as 11-year-old Abrar, son of Ashfaq.

Reacting to the information, police reached the scene and initiated investigations. Police said the incident took place during the wedding ceremony of a person, Fareen Shah, in which a police constable, Uzair, son of Shaukat Ali, posted at the Steel Town police station resorted to aerial firing, which killed one boy and injured another. The constable allegedly responsible for the incident has been arrested and his seized.