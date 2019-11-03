President, governor, CM discuss politics

President Arif Alvi visited the Governor’s House on Saturday and held a meeting with Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. In the meeting, the three top officials discussed various matters of mutual interests, government’s affairs and political importance including the current political situation arising out of the opposition parties’ protest at Islamabad. The Punjab governor and the chief minister also briefed the President about public welfare projects and other steps taken by the government to facilitate the people.

Talking on the occasion, President Arif Alvi said the PTI government was working day and night for the welfare of the people and to steer the country out of all problems including economic and political crises. He stressed the need for national unity and solidarity to address the current prevailing situation in the region including the Kashmir issue and said that those who wanted to create unrest in the country would fail.

Meanwhile, talking to PTI representatives from various districts including MNA Riaz Fatyana, MPA Sadia Sohail and others at the Governor’s House, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the purpose of the opposition's protest was to take revenge from the people for their defeat in the general elections.

He said opposition's criticism of national institutions had exposed their agenda, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan would never resign as he was elected by the people of Pakistan. He said the opposition's attempt to create instability and unrest in the country would be foiled at all costs.

The governor said the opposition had violated terms of an agreement after announcement of a sit-in but the government still wanted to resolve the matter through dialogue, adding that if the opposition wanted the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan through the protestor sit-in, they would never succeed in it as the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the Pak Army had rendered great sacrifices in every difficult times including the war against terrorism but unfortunately the opposition was criticizing the national institutions only to achieve its political interests. He said the PTI government believed in the supremacy of law and Constitution, accountability and welfare of the people, and it would continue its efforts to serve the masses and bring progress and prosperity to the country.