Train tragedy

The whole nation was completely shocked about the more than 75 people who were killed due to an apparent blast caused by a gas cylinder in a Tezgam train near Rahimyar Khan. According to some passengers, the train kept on pacing forward despite the ferocious fire. Ironically, gas cylinders are noticeably prohibited items that cannot be carried as luggage.

What is lacking is the responsibility of the railways to ensure safety guidelines which are supposed to be monitored by authorities. Placing the blame on passengers without proper strict monitoring is tantamount to throwing away the incident in the same old junk-box. The concerned authorities must ensure safety measures to prevent such casualties and take all measures to ascertain the real cause of the incident. Let’s not make life this cheap in Pakistan.

Nasir Soomro

Karachi