Sun Nov 03, 2019
AFP
November 3, 2019

Israeli airstrikes kill Palestinian

World

AFP
November 3, 2019

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli airstrikes on Saturday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said, in an attack launched in response to rocket fire. Dozens of strikes hit the Palestinian enclave in the early hours, targeting bases of the strip’s Islamist rulers and allied groups, a security source in Gaza said.

The Israeli army said the strikes targeted “a wide range of Hamas terror targets”, including a Hamas naval site, a military compound and a weapons manufacturing site.

One person was killed, the health ministry in Gaza said, naming him as Ahmed al-Shehri, 27. It did not say whether he was affiliated with any faction.

