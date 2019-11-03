UK buffeted by winds of more than 80mph

LONDON: Trees and scaffolding have been blown over leaving cars damaged and transport disrupted after high winds of more than 80mph hit parts of the UK on Saturday.

The Met Office has issued a number of rain and wind warnings across the south of England and Wales, while a band of rain could affect northern Scotland.

Meteorologist Luke Miall, from the Met Office, told the PA news agency that gusts of more than 80mph had been measured in the South West on Saturday morning.

The Met Office said a number of trees had been brought down by strong gusts.

South Western Railways said a number of trees were blocking the line between Woking and Weymouth and warned services could be delayed or cancelled.

Dorset Police posted a photograph on social media showing scaffolding which had collapsed on to a line of parked cars due to the strong gusts.

The structure was blown over in Dorset Street, Blandford Forum, during the early hours, the force said. The Met Office said winds of 83mph were recorded in Plymouth and 82mph in Culdrose in Cornwall.

Miall said inland winds of 40mph to 55mph had been reported with some areas seeing gusts of up to 60mph. He added: “It has been pretty windy with widespread gusts across southern areas. We are beginning to see stronger winds across the South East and they will continue into the afternoon.”

Rainfall is expected reach 30mm-40mm widely across Wales and south-west England, but locally could reach 60mm-80mm. The Met Office advised those attending or organising bonfire events to take care.

It added people should be mindful of the strength of the wind before setting off fireworks. Lewisham Council, which organises the display at Blackheath, south-east London, said it is proceeding as planned. “Obviously we will continue to monitor the weather conditions,” a spokesman said. “The safety of the public is always our number one priority.”

Organisers at Alexandra Palace in north London have also said they plan to go ahead despite the weather warnings.