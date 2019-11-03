Nasir Butt’s car stolen, Met Police registers case

LONDON: Nasir Butt, the central character in accountability court judge Arshad Malik’s video scandal, has complained to Metropolitan Police that two masked men have stolen his car and that his life is at risk of attack.

The police have confirmed that Nasir Butt has made complaint of theft and threat to his life by unknown men, including that he has noticed unknown men monitoring his house, his movements and also following his children to schools and in markets.

Nasir Butt had returned to London from Pakistan on July 2, 2019 after secretly filming judge Arshad Malik over several months in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. In the video released on July 7 by Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the former accountability court judge, who had convicted Nawaz Sharif, confessed that he was blackmailed and put under severe pressure to jail the former prime minister.

The CCTV video shows two masked men entering the gated area of Nasir Butt’s house in Ealing, West London. They are wearing masks and gloves, hiding their identity completely. They stand behind the Range Rover and take out some equipment, presumably the decoders often used by car thieves and professional criminals who steal expensive cars. One of the two men takes out a key and successfully opens the Range Rover door. After struggling for about a minute he’s able to start the car and within seconds the two drive away with the Range Rover. The whole operation lasted for less than three minutes.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on July 7, Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of 69-year-old Sharif, had said that her father’s entire judicial process was severely compromised.

Nawaz Sharif was jailed after the accountability court convicted him in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case — one of the three corruption cases filed in the wake of the apex court’s July 28, 2017 order in Panama Papers case. Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced Sharif to a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia corruption case, confessed in his conversation with PML-N supporter Nasir Butt that he was “blackmailed and forced” to give verdict against the former premier.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed Nasir Butt to join investigation in Pakistan but Nasir Butt has said that the PTI government will “hound” him and he will be denied justice. Nasir Butt has obtained two forensic reports of the video, both reports confirming that the videos of judge Arshad Malik are genuine and not doctored but the Pakistan High Commission in London has refused to testify the forensic reports. It says that the Foreign Office has not allowed the high commission to testify the forensic reports.