Two teen boys held after fatal stabbing in Rugby

RUGBY: Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died of stab wounds in Rugby, Warwickshire Police said.

Officers were called shortly after 6pm on Thursday to Meadow Road, where a man in his twenties was found dead from suspected stab injuries.

The 16-year-old and 17-year-old remain in custody and police have asked for any possible witnesses to come forward. Chief Inspector Karl Faulkner said: “As part of the investigation, we’re also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed a possible altercation in the bridge area of Parkfield Road at around 5.10pm yesterday (Thursday), involving the passenger of a car and a cyclist.”

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incidents on Meadow Road or Parkfield Road is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 376 of 31 October 2019 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.