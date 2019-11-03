Munir Akram assumes charge as Pakistan’s envoy to UN

NEW YORK: Munir Akram assumed charge as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) on Saturday.

Akram replaces outgoing ambassador Dr Maleeha Lodhi who served as Pakistan’s envoy to the UN from 2015 to 2019.

Speaking to Geo News, Akram said he had taken charge of the post at a time when Pakistan was facing several challenges. Akram, who has previously served at the same post from 2002 to 2008, would be stationed at the UN’s New York headquarters. He specialises in multilateral diplomacy with considerable experience over the years at the UN’s New York and Geneva chapters.

Akram studied at Karachi University and graduated with a Masters degree in Political Science and a Bachelors in Law. He has ably defended and protected Pakistan’s vital interests and continues to play a leading role on other important issues on the UN’s regular and reform agenda.