Sun Nov 03, 2019
November 3, 2019

Opposition stands by demand for PM’s resignation, fresh polls: Durrani

Top Story

 
November 3, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Opposition’s Rahbar Committee still stood by its demand for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation and for holding fresh elections, said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani, who is also convenor of the Rahbar Committee. Briefing the media alongside PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal on Rahbar Committee’s meeting here on Saturday, he said the meeting discussed the prospect of country-wide shutdown and lockdown of all highways, besides collective resignations from assemblies.

