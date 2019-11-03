Opposition stands by demand for PM’s resignation, fresh polls: Durrani

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Opposition’s Rahbar Committee still stood by its demand for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation and for holding fresh elections, said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Akram Durrani, who is also convenor of the Rahbar Committee. Briefing the media alongside PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal on Rahbar Committee’s meeting here on Saturday, he said the meeting discussed the prospect of country-wide shutdown and lockdown of all highways, besides collective resignations from assemblies.
