Govt to move court against Fazl for ‘provoking’ people

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The government had decided to approach the courts against Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his “provocative” speeches against the government, said Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Saturday, as he warned law would take its course if the opposition parties holding Azadi March violated the agreement signed with the administration.

Khattak, who heads the government’s negotiation committee, said at a press conference here that the government was open for talks with the opposition parties, but inciting people to force the Prime Minister to step down was tantamount to treason. Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shafqat Mahmood, Pir Nurul Haq Qadri, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Asad Umar were also present.

The defence minister said the government did not want any clash rather desired to settle the issue amicably. He said they were in contact with opposition’s Rahbar Committee and hoped they would not violate the agreement by moving forward to any other location in the federal capital for their protest.

However, he categorically said the Prime Minister would in no way tender his resignation and resolved the government would not succumb to the opposition’s threats and pressure tactics. If the participants of Azadi March moved forward from the agreed venue, it would be tantamount to breach of the agreement which would compel the government to take action as per law, he added.

The defense minister said the core committee deplored the statements made on the container of opposition’s march. He said holding protest at a critical juncture when the Kashmir issue was in the limelight would undermine that important cause.

He further said criticism on national institutions by march leaders would not serve any purpose. He said: “Our national institutions are our pride and working for the nation.” Khattak said if the opposition had any issue they should talk to the agreement. Sources told Geo News Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear at party’s core committee meeting earlier in the day he would not accept any unconstitutional and undemocratic demands of opposition’s Rahbar Committee, including demand for his resignation or snap elections.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed in detail the prevailing situation of the country and the problems confronting the masses. Khan directed provincial governments to ensure availability of eatables to consumers at the lowest possible prices. He instructed the provincial governments to take strict action against those involved in overcharging and hoarders, through price control committees.

The core committee also reviewed the availability of flour stock in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. The Prime Minister called for keeping an eye on the prices of flour and its availability.