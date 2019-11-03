Pompeo says Iraq must listen to protesters’ demands

WASHINGTON: The United States urged Iraq´s government to listen to the "legitimate demands" of protesters who have been out on the street for a month and conduct a more credible probe into its crackdown.

"The government of Iraq should listen to the legitimate demands made by the Iraqi people who have taken to the streets to have their voices heard," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, urging all sides to refrain from violence.

"The govt of Iraq´s investigation into the violence in early October lacked sufficient credibility and the Iraqi people deserve accountability and justice," he said.