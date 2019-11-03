Kashmiri activist criticises Norway’s weak stance on IOK

OSLO: A Norway based prominent Kashmiri rights activist Sardar Ali Shahnawaz Khan has strongly criticised Norwegian Foreign Minister’s weak stance on the latest deteriorating human rights conditions in Indian occupied Kashmir. Referring Indian action of revoking special status of Jammu and Kashmir and imposing curfew, arresting the people, disconnection the telephone and internet in Indian occupied Kashmir, Norway’s Foreign Minister Ine M. Eriksen Søreide in a statement said, the Indian authorities justified the security measures with a desire to prevent riots and violent clashes.

Earlier, in a written question addressing the Foreign Minister Ine M. Eriksen Søreide, the parliament member Knut Arild Hareide from Christian Democratic Party (KrF) had asked her to give official stance regarding the situation in Indian formally occupied Kashmir.