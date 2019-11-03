Alli needs our support: manager

LONDON: Dele Alli needs people to rally round him in an effort to try and lift his form which has seen him lose his place in the England football squad, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday.

The 23-year-old midfielder — whose goal scoring has slipped from 23 in all competitions in the 2016/17 campaign to just seven last season — is not the only player to have under-performed for last season’s Champions League finalists.

But Alli’s dip has attracted more comment than most although injury has restricted him to just seven appearances this term.

Pochettino — whose side enter the weekend in 11th place eight points off the Champions League spots — said people should take stock of how young Alli is.

“We need to remember that he’s so young and the pressure is massive,” said Pochettino at his Friday press conference ahead of Sunday’s away trip to Everton. “He’s English and everybody expects big things from him but he’s still 23 years old.