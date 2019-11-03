Corrigendum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
On October 31, 2019, The News carried a news item captioned, ‘Power consumers to be charged Rs2.97/unit extra.’ The caption didn’t correspond to the facts given in the news item. The actual caption should have been, ‘Power consumers not to be charged Rs2.97/unit extra.’ The News regrets confusion that the headline had caused.
On October 31, 2019, The News carried a news item captioned, ‘Power consumers to be charged Rs2.97/unit extra.’ The caption didn’t correspond to the facts given in the news item. The actual caption should have been, ‘Power consumers not to be charged Rs2.97/unit extra.’ The News regrets confusion that the headline had caused.