Sun Nov 03, 2019
November 3, 2019

Corrigendum

National

 
November 3, 2019

On October 31, 2019, The News carried a news item captioned, ‘Power consumers to be charged Rs2.97/unit extra.’ The caption didn’t correspond to the facts given in the news item. The actual caption should have been, ‘Power consumers not to be charged Rs2.97/unit extra.’ The News regrets confusion that the headline had caused.

