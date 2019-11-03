Customs foils bid to smuggle crystal ice to S Arabia

KARACHI: Officials of the Pakistan Customs on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Karachi to Saudi Arabia.

According to a Customs spokesperson, the Custom officials posted at the departure lounge of Jinnah International Airport intercepted a passenger, Amanullah, and discovered 700 grams of crystal ice during a checking of his luggage.

The spokesperson said that the passenger had arrived to leave for Saudi Arabia via PK-743. He added that the drug was worth Rs7 million in the international market.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.